Liger: Mike Tyson getting paid more than Vijay Deverakonda for the action film? [Exclusive]

Director ’s pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ is one of the most anticipated movies that fans are eagerly waiting for. The film will star who will essay the role of a boxer in the film. The film’s team recently announced that they will also have the boxing legend, Mike Tyson, on board. The film narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person who will feature 'Iron Mike' in the significant role. On Monday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan tweeted saying, 'For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! (sic)'. There are rumours that Mike is getting paid a huge amount compared to South superstar Vijay. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor parties with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and others – see pics

Without revealing the actual figure, a source close to the film revealed, "Mike is getting a huge amount, it's a little higher than Vijay's remuneration." Even though it is a small role, but Mike is a legend and deserves what he has demanded, says the source, further adding, "The team and Vijay have been thrilled to have him on board and these figures don't matter. At the end of the day, the aim is to create a phenomenal experience for the audience and team Liger is well on their way for delivering that." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Pratik Sehajpal follow this game plan to survive the longest on Salman Khan's show?

Liger is currently being filmed in Goa and it is produced by ’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur. Apart from Vijay and Mike, Ananya Pandey will play the female lead role in the film. and play prominent roles in Liger. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on his bond with Shamita Shetty post the show; says, ‘Want to know her better’ [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front, Vijay has several projects with Shiva Nirvana and in his kitty.