Liger is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming movies both among Bollywood and Telugu movie buffs, owing to its pan-India status. Unfortunately, like most big-ticket ventures, both it's completion and release have been massively delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. That has however not deterred the excitement surrounding the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer one bit. So, in order to somewhat satiate that thirst for Liger, here's an exciting development that has got the entire industry buzzing, be it Bollywood or Tollywood.

According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie, and is said to be shot on a scale grander than what's hitherto been seen in any Vijay Deverakonda movie. What's more, word is that a big international star is expected to be roped in for the same and it seems that it won't be a moviestar. In fact, the grapevine suggests that the makers are looking to rope in former boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever, for this particular scene though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Earlier, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday's father, dropped some exclusive inside scoop to BollywoodLife on Liger, when he revealed, "I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)... even I should've done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh, hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.)."

Liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production between Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres across India.