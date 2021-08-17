Liger: Pre-Climax scene of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer set to be a BLAST; this BIG star expected to be roped in for cameo

According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie, and is said to be shot on a scale grander than what's been seen in any Vijay Deverakonda movie. What's more, word is that a big international star is expected to be roped in for the same and it seems that it won't be a moviestar.