will be making his Bollywood debut with the multi-lingual film Liger. The movie is directed by and produced by Puri and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects and ’s Dharma Productions. It also stars in the lead role. A few months ago, a small glimpse of the film was released and it had received a great response. Liger is five months away from its release, and recently at the JGM announcement event, Charmme gave a major update about the film. Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is NOT doing a film with Kangana Ranaut; says, 'My films don't need stars, they need actors'

At the event, when Vijay, Puri, and Charmme were asked if soon the audience will get to watch a teaser or a trailer of Liger, Kaur said, “This question keeps coming to me from Vijay and Puri sir that what’s the plan. But, the thing is that Karan (Johar) is going to decide the whole publicity plan. Our film, which is coming in five languages, is almost ready. In a week, Karan and his whole marketing team are going to watch the film, and then take a decision on how do we go about Liger’s publicity. But yes, I can promise you dhamaka. For sure aag laga denge.” Also Read - Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra drops by to visit Tejasswi Prakash after schooling the paparazzi; holds her protectively as she steps into the car [VIEW PICS]

Well, Vijay is also very confident about the film’s success. When he was asked about having pressure, the actor said, “I don't have any pressure about Liger; I know it's going to be hit. I am just waiting for it to release. No pressure, it's very easy for me." Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to become the most valued actor on the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report

In the movie, Vijay will be sharing screen space with Mike Tyson. While talking about his experience of working with the ace boxer, he said, “I got beaten by him. He connected a punch on my face which shook my brain, but I was standing and that gave me a lot of confidence. I was like ‘Tyson ne mara aur main khada hoon, now I can take anything in the world’. It was fun, it was a crazy experience. A lot of experiences with him I cannot share, but it’s a memory for life.”