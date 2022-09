and 's much anticipated and hyped Liger has turned out to be a damp squib at the box office. It is one of the biggest disasters of the year. It did not do well even in the Telugu states, which has a big fan following of the Rowdy star. Vijay Deverakonda's Liger filmmaker is now on a social media detox. After the film's failure, he has been trolled badly by fans of Vijay Deverakonda and other stars. Some even told Vijay Deverakonda to back out of Jana Gana Mana, which is the dream project of Puri Jagannadh. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda forgoes fees for Jana Gana Mana, Brahmastra event cancelled due to Prabhas and more

Puri Jagannadh is now on a break from his social media handles. His co-founder Charmme Kaur has told everyone to relax, as this is just a detox exercise from social media. She assured them that Puri Jagannadh will bounce back stronger after this setback. As per IndiaToday.in, the makers are evaluating the script of Jana Gana Mana after the debacle of Liger. There is a big schedule coming up in Morocco. It seems they are looking into the budget of the film too. Liger is the biggest flop in the career of Vijay Deverakonda. Even the actor is lying low now.

It was reported that he would be flying down to meet the distributors in Hyderabad to compensate them for the losses. Even overseas distributors have suffered huge losses. Liger, an action drama with MMA backdrop roped in Mike Tyson as the main villain. It seems he was paid Rs 25 crores for the cameo. It is now being said that Vijay Deverakonda was not very keen on that move. Liger was a big disappointment for Bollywood too.