has received a cold response to his big Bollywood debut Liger. The has failed to impress the audience thanks to its lousy screenplay, cliched narration and outdated storyline. The film has turned out to be a disaster at the box office amid 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media. It is now being reported that Puri Jagannadh is planning to compensate the distributors for the film's losses. Also Read - Liger box office failure majorly impacts Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana; team making big changes to script [Read Details]

According to Telugu 360, Dil Raju, who distributed Liger in Vizag, recently met Puri Jagannadh along with NV Prasad and informed him about the losses that they have incurred because of the film's failure. It is being said that all the distributors will be meeting the director to compensate for their losses. The report also states that Puri Jagannadh has apparently promised to do so and their meeting is expected to take place this week. Also Read - Liger actress Ananya Panday reveals she'll always consult Karan Johar before signing any movie – here's why [Exclusive Video]

Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated movie with Vijay Deverakonda and in the lead roles was released worldwide to very high expectations. The movie, which is seen as the pan-India launch vehicle for Devarakonda, had waded into a boycott controversy. It also featured the legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo. Also Read - Liger: Was Vijay Deverakonda starrer sabotaged even before release? Distributor Srinu reveals the TRUTH and how much money he's lost

And if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, and Vijay were not too keen on bringing Tyson onboard for a whopping Rs 25 crore for his short appearance. It was Puri Jagannadh who was hell-bent to have Tyson in the film to get an international appeal.

Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, Liger seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment. With no competition this weekend, and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in the middle of the next, the Liger team is confident that it will recover the movie's costs in the first two weeks.