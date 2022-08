The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Now Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they’re touching or everything they’re doing is turning to gold. Recently, though, there were speculations of throwing attitude at the media. Here's the real picture though... Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2; opens up on relationship with Karan Johar after Koffee with Karan 7 [Exclusive Video]

Vijay Deverakonda never showed attitude to journalists

Rumours have begun doing the rounds of Vijay Deverakonda throwing attitude toward a few journalists in Hyderabad, making them wait and putting his legs on the table while interacting with them since he's now become a bigger star than before. The truth is something else altogether. Vijay was genuinely feeling tired from back-to-back Liger promotions, and in order to relax he merely put his legs on the table while also requesting a senior journalist to do the same in order to help him feel more comfortable.

Vijay Deverakonda then proceeded to give the interview and even told the PR team to wait when they felt the interview had overshot the time, after which he warmly obliged said journo and other from the media for photographs. Not a single person present took issue with his behaviour, and nobody knows from where and how these rumours spread, but hope this puts the rumour-mongering to rest.

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with producer Karan Johar after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...

Liger releases worldwide in theaters on 25th August.