Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Liger. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The promotions of Liger are going on in full swing, and today, the new track of the film was launched. Vijay took to Twitter to share the track with his fans. He tweeted, “India! Presenting, The Liger attitude - Podham. Kotladudham. Sabki #WaatLagaDenge - https://youtu.be/3ZxUJNUCeok #LIGER #LigerOnAug25th.” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more: Here's how much these celebs charge for a sponsored social media post

While Vijay’s fans are loving the track, his rumours girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, and Kushi co-star ’s praise has grabbed everyone’s attention. Sam tweeted, “This is unbelievably cool.” And Rashmika quote retweeted Vijay’s tweet and shared a fire emoji. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai local train, Salman Khan in autorickshaw and more stars who opted to travel in public transports [View Pics]

Vijay has reacted to the tweets of both actresses. While replying to Samantha, he shared emojis of smile, heart, and fire, and for Rashmika he shared emojis of hug and heart. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda is willing to pose nude for international magazines but has THIS condition

Advertisement

has been in the news for two reasons; Liger and Koffee With Karan 7. The actor appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 recently with his Liger co-star , and the actress’ statement, ‘He is in rush to meet ’ (RashMika) has added fuel to the rumours of his relationship with Geetha Govindam co-star.

Talking about Liger, the trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response. The movie, which is directed by and produced by , is slated to release on 25th August 2022. While the movie marks Vijay's Hindi debut, it will mark Ananya's Tollywood debut. It also stars , , and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.