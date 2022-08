Liger - the film that was supposed to be on the biggest hits of the year list has failed to live upto everyone's expectations. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday went all out for the promotions of the film and there was a massive buzz around the film too. However, the negative word of mouth post the film's release had a reverse effect on Liger's box office collection. It is now among the big flops of this year. But what went wrong with Liger? Here are all the latest updates about the film. Also Read - RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more Telugu films with highest opening day box office collection 2022; Liger in Top 10

Makers spent great money to get Mike Tyson?

Apart from and , Liger also starred the great boxing champion Mike Tyson. He had a cameo in the film. Now, as per the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, makers shelled almost RS 25 crore to simply get Mike Tyson on board. It was all director 's idea. Report says that co-producer and even actor Vijay Deverakonda weren't very sold on the idea of getting Mike Tyson but the director was hell-bent on it. That's a lot of money indeed.

Puri Jagannadh to share to meet up the losses?

From distributors to producers, all have reportedly suffered major losses due to Liger. Recent reports had it that film buyers met with Puri Jagannadh to discuss the same. Report states that the filmmaker has promised to compensate for the loss but how, when and all details are yet to be revealed.

Distributor Warangal Srinu suffers big loss

As per the reports, it distributor Warangal Srinu who has suffered the biggest lost due to the failure of Liger. As per filmyfocus.com, he is the one who acquired the distribution rights for the South versions of Liger for a whopping of Rs 70 crore. Not just in Hindi belt, Liger has not been able to perform well in South belt too. Will he be compensated?

Co-producer Charmme Kaur analyises Liger failure

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Charmme Kaur spoke about Liger's disastrous run at the box office. She mentioned that they waited for almost three years for the film's release because of Coronavirus situation and more. She also said, "It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first." She called Liger's failure depressing.