South superstar Vijay Deverakonda recently suffered a major blow in the form of Liger. The film that was his pan-India film tanked miserably at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda had put his heart and soul into it, and allegedly the film's failure did affect him. However, he surely seems to be over it now and is focusing on achieving big goals. The actor looked handsome as ever as he attended Prince's pre-release event and extended his support to Sivakarthikeyan. At the event, Vijay Deverakonda spoke his heart and shared how he deals with pressure.

At the event, Vijay praised Anudeep and said that he watches his videos to release his stress. He was quoted saying, "I watch Anudeep’s videos, a lot of them, including his interviews and funny speeches, which are my guilt trip to relieve from any pressure I’m going through." Then, he went on to praise . He heaped praises on his and stated that Sivakarthikeyan has created his own journey. He produces films, writes and does many more things and Vijay Deverakonda finds him very inspiring.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's video from the event here:

As Vijay Deverakonda attended the event, the actor looked dashing in a traditional kurta set along with a jacket. Social media went abuzz as fans could not stop swooning over his handsomeness.

Workwise, Vijay Deverakonda's next film is Kushi. He will be sharing the screen space with in this one. He also had Jana Gana Mana in his kitty. However, there are a lot of speculations around the movie. Some say it has been shelved but there recently a picture of Vijay in uniform got everyone talking.