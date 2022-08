Vijay Deverakonda is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Liger along with Ananya Panday. The film sort of marks his Bollywood debut as it is a Pan-India film co-produced by Karan Johar. It is being promoted on a big scale not just in the South, even in the Northern parts of India, fans are super excited to watch Liger. Given the craze, it is expected that the film will take box office by storm. Vijay Deverakonda is indeed a rage among the masses and it appears that producers and directors want to cash in on his popularity. We hear that the Arjun Reddy star is being showered with several offers of Bollywood films even before Liger has hit the theatres. However, he isn't signing Bollywood films as yet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod aka Akshara turns Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali; THIS Naagin actor replaces Harshad Chopda [Watch]

Vijay Deverakonda declines Bollywood offers?

It looks like the Liger star does not want to rush into anything. He wants to analyse all his moves before he takes up any big project in Bollywood and thus is waiting for his Pan-India film to release. A source in the know says, " has received a lot of offers from Bollywood directors but he has politely declined the offers. He first wants to gauge audiences' reactions to Liger. He wants to know how the audience reacts to it, what changes he needs to make and what preparations he needs to do in order to take up more or Bollywood projects." We hear that he has refused the offers of some of the biggest names in Bollywood as of now. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Chahat Khanna-Urfi Javed’s NASTY fight, Aishwarya Sharma recreates Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 dialogue, Nakkul Mehta in Bigg Boss 16 and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Will Liger be a hit?

Well, well, given that South Indian movies are doing such tremendously well at the box office, there seems to be very little doubt that Liger will fail to mint money. The film helmed by also stars Mike Tyson. It is slated to release on August 25, 2022. Bring it on! Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat awkwardly pose together after their breakup; leave 'ShaRa' fans heartbroken