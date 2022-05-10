Recently, Arjun Reddy star turned a year older. Oo Antava star took to her Twitter handle to share a sweet birthday wish for him. The two superstars of the South have collaborated for a film, and are currently shooting in Kashmir for the same. The actress shared a sweet picture from the sets of their film and stated that he is an inspiration to her. Now, Vijay Deverakonda has responded to her tweet and called her an incredible woman. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best birthday wish for Vijay Devarakonda; Kajal Aggarwal says sorry for copying Mother’s Day poem

Vijay Deverakonda also mentioned that he aims to create magic with her on-screen. He wrote, "Sam. you are an incredible woman. I am so happy to work alongside you. We will create magic ." Samantha's tweet read, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year.Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."

Sam :) you are an incredible woman. I am so happy to work alongside you. We will create magic ❤️✨ https://t.co/AGLnOWge6U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2022

The film that they are working on it yet to receive a title. Tentatively it is being called VD 11 as it is Vijay Deverakonda's 11th film. It is being directed by Shiva Nirvana of 'Ninnu Kori', 'Majili', and 'Tuck Jagadish' fame. Earlier, Vijay and Samantha have collaborated for film Mahanati that had received critical as well as commercial acclaim. Now, fans are desperately waiting for the details of their next film together.

Vijay Deverakonda also has Liger next. On his birthday, the Liger theme was released by the makers. The film marks Vijay's entry into Bollywood