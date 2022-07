The new cheese in town Vijay Deverakonda is making a lot of noise before his big Bollywood debut with Liger along with Bollywood hottie Ananya Panday and all thanks to Karan Johar that Vijay is a popular name as he makes sure he brings his name in Koffee With Karan 7. Since episode 2 along with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay has become quite a popular name. While Sara even funny said that she would love to date Vijay after being insisted on by KJo and the response of the Liger star won many hearts. While there is a strong buzz that Vijay is allegedly dating Pushpa hottie Rashmika Mandanna, in fact, Sara even gave a subtle hint about it on Karan Johar's show. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor finding Vijay Deverakonda hot is a part of Karan Johar's new narrative? KRK does a big reveal

However, many wonders why Vijay never speaks about his personal life in front of the media unlike many other actors, Vijay who is a big name finally reveals why he is hiding his relationship status and not talking about it in public. The Liger star even said that the day he will get married he will make it loud and announce it in a grand and this news is something that will make his fans wonder if he is planning to get hitched soon. Also Read - Just days before Ranveer Singh THIS Bollywood hunk bared it all in a photoshoot but went unnoticed

Vijay Deverakonda on his marriage Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and more Bollywood and South actresses embarrassing red-carpet OOPS moments [View Pics]

As per reports in Pinkvilla Vijay who is making his Koffee debut will be speaking about why he isn't making his relationship status official and more, " The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. Some so many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart". Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer has been receiving a lot of love and his fans are eagerly waiting for him to take over cinema once again.