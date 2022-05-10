Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty starred together in Kirik Party. Later, the two were in a relationship and also got engaged. In 2018, reportedly due to compatibility issues the two decided to part ways. But, there were some people who even blamed for the same. A source had then told Deccan Chronicle, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and she wants to cement her place in both the industries." Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda to grace Karan Johar's chat show with either Rashmika Mandanna or Ananya Panday?

Rashmika in an interview with International Business Times had stated, "I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace."

Once during the promotions of Dear Comrade, when a reporter had asked Rashmika about her past relationship with Rakshit, it was Vijay who stood up for her and answered, I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business. Like I am giving answer.. I don't even understand the question...how is it anyone's business..."

Well, there have been reports that Vijay and Rashmika are in a relationship, but the two actors have maintained that they are just good friends. Their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was loved by the audiences and they are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen together again.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Vijay will be seen in Liger, VD11, and JGM. Meanwhile, Rashmika has Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Animal, and Thalapathy 66 lined up.