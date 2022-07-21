The Liger trailer, which dropped earlier today, 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters, but, surprisingly it's not Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence, Ananya Panday's spunk or Puri Jagannadh's direction or even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer, but Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar that has got everyone talking the most about the film which is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Check out the best tweets below about Ramya in Liger and witness first hand how netizens are going gaga over her...

Netizens go bonkers over Ramya Krishnan in Liger

In #Liger Trailer, I feel so thrilled to see #RamyaKrishnan. Such a powerful appearance that you can t move your eyes anywhere. @meramyakrishnan @DharmaMovies@PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/Kic59R0C3F — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 21, 2022

#RamyaKrishna ??❤️#LigerTrailer Teaser chusinapati nunchi undey hopes and Puri direction lo mother roles ❤️❤️? pic.twitter.com/aPfgWdPCEn — Subbu✨ (@Telangan_poradu) July 21, 2022

Superb??

Feels completely new. Didn't expect this AT ALL. My God Actor #Ramyakrishna mam & your scenes ?? Mind blowing..Everything is NEW & that stammering, YOU KILLED IT?. Puri sir mark???? — ? (@Admirer_Niva) July 21, 2022

Liger releases on 25th August in theatres worldwide.