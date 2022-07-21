Liger trailer: Netizens go bonkers over Ramya Krishnan; say, 'Kids love Vijay Deverakonda, men love Ananya Panday, legends love Ramya' [View Tweets]

Surprisingly it's not Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday or Puri Jagannadh's direction or even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance, but Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar that has got everyone talking the most about the Liger trailer