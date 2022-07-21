The Liger trailer, which dropped earlier today, 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters, but, surprisingly it's not Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence, Ananya Panday's spunk or Puri Jagannadh's direction or even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer, but Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar that has got everyone talking the most about the film which is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Check out the best tweets below about Ramya in Liger and witness first hand how netizens are going gaga over her...
Netizens go bonkers over Ramya Krishnan in Liger
Liger releases on 25th August in theatres worldwide.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.