Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda brings his A-game to Bollywood; leaves fans asking for more with his stellar performance

Vijay Deverakonda is here, ladies and gentlemen. The man is racing all the hearts right now with his style and swag in the most awaited trailer of Liger. What a visual treat he is in the trailer. The trailer of the film is released in multiple languages and it has been winning hearts across. The trailer begins with Ramya Krishna's narration that introduces the man of the film Vijay Deverakonda and the reason behind his name Liger is told, "My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger". Vijay is the perfect Liger and he proves it in every frame. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar called ‘creepy’ for dancing on Oo Antava with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The trailer of Liger is every bit impressive Also Read - Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and more biggies releasing in August 2022: Which film will rule the box office?

Talking about the story of Liger it is a remarkable journey of a chaiwalla who makes an effort to represent India and win the MMA title despite all the obstacles in the progression. who plays his ladylove seems to be unhappy with him and cheats on him. Vijay looks convincing when he stammers as that is one of the major challenges he faces in the film. It’s a journey full of emotions, ups and downs. Legend Mike Tyson’s stylish intro, followed by the dialogue exchange with Liger is a feast to watch. When Vijay says, “I’m a Fighter,” Tyson, in reply says, “If you’re a Fighter, what am I.” The last frames of Tyson giving killer look give a perfect finish to the trailer. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda; Karan Johar to get THESE South stars on the chat show?

Advertisement

While Ramya Krishna is damn impressive and she will give you the major vibe of her character Raj Mata from . Ananya Panday manages to et al your attention amid these talented actors. The trailer is overall a visual treat and will leave you asking for more. The trailer is solid and gets a thumbs up for his outstanding cinematography and background score that lead to perfection. The Telugu trailer was launched by megastars and while the Hindi trailer will be launched by Apna hero . The film s co-produced by Karan Johar, and Charmme Kaur and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam languages on August 25, 2022.