Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda reveals how scared he was of facing Mike Tyson; says, 'My mother was doing puja for me'

Charmme Kaur reveals how scared Vijay Deverakonda's mother was

Co-producer Charmme Kaur, who was also present at the time, then chipped in that Vijay Deverakonda's mother kept requesting her and Director Puri Jagannadh (also one of the producers) to not take her some to America to fight Mike Tyson and that she kept worrying about what might happen to her Chinnu (Vijay's pet name, affectionately given by his mother)'s face. Charmme added how she and Puri had to go the extra mile to convince her that Vijay would be fine and that they'd take really good care of him. Vijay then proceeded to reveal how his mother did multiple pujas while he was in the US, shooting with Mike Tyson, and the fact that he's now sitting here at the Liger trailer launch is probably proof that those pujas worked.