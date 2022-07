The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. The Mumbai trailer launch event, which happened at Fun Republic, Andheri, saw Ranveer Singh as the Chief Guest, who, no prizes for guessing, brought the house down with his energy and queries to the cast and crew gathered on stage. Also Read - Katrina Kaif being upset over Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera BASELESS – insider reveals TRUTH [Exclusive]

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday to go the extra yard for Liger

Now that the Liger trailer has hit all the right notes, the team will soon be diving headlong into promotions. As per web portal Telugu Cinema, team Liger is planning a massive 30-day promotional schedule for the film, in which, they're slated to explore all publicity strategies and then some. It seems this huge promotional window is not only crucial to the fortunes of the movie as it's the first time that a Vijay Deverakonda will be releasing in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, too, besides Telugu and Hindi, but the entire Telugu film industry is also apparently pinning all its hopes on the film to remove it from its prolonged box office slump. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy rocks the retro bikini look with a dash of bling [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

About Liger plot, story and Liger release date

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, , and Makran Deshpande, is jointly produced by , Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Mike Tyson is expected to be the big surprise package of the movie. The pan-India film releases in theatres worldwide on 25th August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Also Read - Trending South News Today: KRK’s claims about Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Rashmika Mandanna’s photoshoot goes VIRAL and more