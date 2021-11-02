and 's pan-India project, Liger is one of the highly-anticipated movies among the masses. While the first looks of the sports drama has created a humongous buzz, we have come up with an exclusive update about the film, which will take you excitement for Liger to another level. The leading duo has recently wrapped the shoot of a lavish song, which is shot on a grand scale. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and more: Check out the highest educational qualifications of the most popular star kids

A source close to the project told us, "Ananya Panday along with Vijay Devrakonda finished a song shoot for Liger recently. The song will be of huge Grandeur. After wrapping the shoot schedule for Liger. There will multiple dance rehearsals which the actors in order to put the best foot forward for the song choreography." The source further shares, "Ananya after Diwali will be dubbing for Shakun's Batra's untitled film. A couple of months ago, the lead cast had wrapped the shoot for the film and now dubbing along with patch work is left which the actor will get into immediately after celebrating the festivities of Diwali."

Talking about the film, it is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, he opened up on how working in Mumbai feels different than working down in South. Citing an example of working with Ananya Panday in Liger, Vijay said, "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old." Opening up on working with Dharma, he added, "Doing a film with Dharma for the whole country, it's just like a huge thing happening all too soon. But I feel comfortable. I always look forward to it." The film also features Mike Tyson, and in pivotal roles. So, are you excited for Liger? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.