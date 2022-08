When he said that he will the next big thing- he believed in it. Vijay Deverakonda is the shining and rising superstar in the industry. Right now he is all set for his next film Liger, his first pan-India film. Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way in his journey and is a self-made star, he faced many rejections before he reached this peak. Vijay who became a sensation with his film Arjun Reddy in down south has hiked his fees 4 times for his pan-India film Liger. As per reports the actor has right now become the highest paid celebrity in the Telugu industry with his latest remuneration for Liger. Also Read - Liger Movie Review: Netizens dub Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Disaster' and 'flop' [View Extreme Reactions]

Liger is one of the biggest films of Vijay Deverakonda's career. And reportedly the star boy charged around 20- 25 crore for the film helmed by and produced by former south actress Charmee Kaur. The digits have been increasing over the years. However, his last few releases weren't up to the mark at the box office. His few releases didn't perform well at the box office and didn't earn much money. The last few releases of the Liger star were not very impressive like Rahul Sankriyan's Taxiwala. Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade and Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. And definitely, Ligers' success will be the biggest gamechanger in Vijay's career. Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1 prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut take a flying start? Trade Experts Reveal [Exclusive]

Liger is the most expensive film of Vijay Deverakonda Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor; times when Karan Johar fuelled real life love stories to benefit his films

Advertisement

Before Liger, the actor charged around 6-7 crore per film. However, Liger is the most expensive film of the actor and everything is running on his shoulder. while the film releases today, it hasn't managed to impress they have been calling it a flop and sister. We wonder how will this affect Vijay's career. However having said that, it's just a day that the film has been realised, and it needs last a weekend to prove if it is a hit or flop. Vijay gave his sweat and blood in the film and he left o stone unturned for the emotions as well. The film also features and in the prominent roles.