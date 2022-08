Up next to hit the theatres is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film Liger. The film sort of marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood as it is a Pan-India film co-produced by Karan Johar. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a great response from the audience. And now, everyone is looking forward to August 25, 2022 for the film to hit the screens. But recently, rumours had it that Liger is the remake of Ravi Teja's film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. In a recent media interaction, Vijay debunked the story. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda channelises his inner Raj from DDLJ as he carries Ananya Panday in sarson ka khet, drives a tractor and drinks lassi [View Pics]

Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that his film Liger is totally different from Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. He mentioned that he would never be a part of any remake. As reported by Indian Today, he was quoted saying, "I like Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi a lot. But Liger is a different movie. The sport MMA is different from boxing. Mother-son bonding is going to be the major USP. There are lots of other elements in this movie. I'll never do remakes. In fact, I don't like doing remakes."

Earlier, it was director had spoken up on the same. Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (ANOTA) was also directed by him. In a media interaction, he stated that he has not picked up any parts from ANOTA for Liger. He shared that both the stories are very different. Fans connected the two movies as both of the films have plots of a single mother taking care of a son who grows up to be a boxer.

Liger movie also stars Mike Tyson. star and other stars like , and are also a part of this film. We cannot wait for it to release!