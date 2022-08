Puri Jagannadh’s Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday released on 25th August 2022. The film has received negative reviews and even at the box office, it’s not doing great business. Vijay’s fans and moviegoers who had high expectations from Liger are super disappointed. Vijay has a couple of films lined up and one of them is JGM which is also being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is currently in production and stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Also Read - Liger: An astrologer's prediction about Vijay Deverakonda's career will leave you SHOCKED

As Liger has received such a disastrous response, fans want him to opt out of JGM. They feel that the film should be shelved. Check out the tweets of the fan below…

@TheDeverakonda It is a fact that Puri has gone out of touch very long ago

Please check on who are your advisors in finalizing a project

If you are wise enough, you will shelve #JGM#Liger — Vidhura Neethi (@LivebyDharma) August 27, 2022

Now after the disastrous #Liger , It makes some sense that - #MaheshBabu had kept #PuriJagannadh away. He went to @urstrulyMahesh with these kinds of nonsense scripts. It's better that @TheDeverakonda should stop the #JGM. It would be a wise decision. — Akarsh Viren (@AkarshViren) August 26, 2022

#Liger - Did @TheDeverakonda actually read the script before the shoot? TORTUROUS FORCED "Love" portions throughout the film. Was supposed to be a movie on MMA but it turned out to be one of the worst commercial films ever. #JGM should be shelved! — Abbas Razin (@abbas_razin) August 26, 2022

JGM was announced with a lot of fanfare a few months ago, and everyone was keen on the film. But, after looking at how Liger has turned out to be, netizens are clearly not interested in watching JGM.

Liger was Vijay’s first pan-India film, and even JGM is a pan-India movie. We wonder if Vijay will take advice from his fans and opt out of the movie.

Recently, Vijay also made it to the headlines as astrologer Venu Swamy predicted that the actor won’t become a big star, and he will disappear like actors like , , and others.

Apart from JGM, Vijay has Kushi lined up. The movie also stars in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on 23rd December 2022.