Right now Vijay Deverakonda is facing a lot of criticism ever since his home picture of keeping his feet on the table during promotions is going viral on the internet. The Liger star admitted that being tired of restless promotion and in one of the interviews he kept his feet on the table to relax a bit this was captured by a few photographers and since then the actor has seen receiving a lot of flak from the people on the internet and many are claiming that he is growing arrogant. Also Read - Ramya Krishnan REACTS on the super success of Baahubali; 'Was working on a normal Telugu film'

Finally, after facing huge criticism, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter and reacted to the picture of him going viral in the most subtle way possible, he said, " Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back. But we fight back. And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone. The love of people and God will protect you.'" Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda admits to having a crush on costar Ananya Panday [Exclusive Video]

Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger is under the boycott radar ever since he spoke in support of 's Laal Singh Chaddha where he said not only Aamir in loss but even the economy. And since then the trollers have been slamming him and demanding a boycott of Liger. Self-proclaimed movie critic and former actor Kamaal Khan too took a dig at Vijay and tweeted against him.

Dear #VijayDevarakonda and @karanjohar, I just read ur interview in #TOI and you said that people are doing wrong by boycotting films.

Ye Kahkar Aapne Udta Teer Apne Pich**** main Daal Liya. Now I will make one video about our film every day till your film releases. All the best. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda has been promoting his film Liger tirelessly and is waiting to get a proper break before he kick-starts his new project with .