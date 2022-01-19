Liger: Vijay Deverakonda hikes fees; charges double the amount that he received for Dear Comrade

Post the super success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda's stardom has skyrocketed. He has become a popular face not only in South but pan India. Now, the handsome hunk is gearing up for his upcoming film Liger. It is going to be a pan-India film co-starring . Their is immense buzz around the movie as we will also see legendary boxing star Mike Tyson in the film. Vijay will be essaying the role of a MMA fighter in this one. The first glimpses of the film are out and fans are totally impressed with the hard work put in by the star. Well, the actor has got a lot of money too for the same. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt in Jr NTR's NTR30, Dulquer Salmaan's 10 wedding anniversary celebrations with Amal Sufiya and more

If the latest reports are to go by, Vijay Deverakonda has charged hefty amount for Liger. As per a report in tracktollywood.com, the actor has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for the film. Not just that, the actor also has his shares in the profits that the film makes. Given his popularity, the film is sure to make profits. Thus, Liger seems to be a very profitable venture for Vijay Deverakonda. As per the reports, for his successful film Dear Comrade that released in 2019, the actor had charged Rs 10 crore for the film. Though these are just reports and there is no official confirmation on anything. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor oozes oomph as she poses in a crop top and hot pants; BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cannot stop gushing – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@thedeverakonda)

With Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be setting his foot into Bollywood. The film is directed by and is set to release on August 25, 2022. Also Read - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get brutally trolled as they return from vacation; netizens say 'Film flop karne ke baad chal side' – watch video