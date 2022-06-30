Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday wish Mike Tyson with a special video; the BTS glimpse will raise your excitement [Watch]

Mike Tyson will be seen in a pivotal role in Liger, and today, on the boxing legend's birthday, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share a special BTS video. Watch the video here...