Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a bilingual film shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will mark Vijay's Hindi debut and Ananya's Telugu debut. It's based on the backdrop of boxing, and boxing legend Mike Tyson has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Today, it's Tyson's 56th birthday, and the makers of Liger have released a special BTS video.

In the video, Vijay, Ananya, and other team members of the film have wished Tyson Happy Birthday. Vijay tweeted the video and wrote, "Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life #Liger."

The BTS video clearly proves that the team had a great time shooting with Tyson, and it will surely make moviegoers excited for the film.

A couple of months ago, at the launch event of JGM, Vijay had spoken about working with Mike Tyson. He had revealed that Tyson punched him and he was still standing. So, if he survived the punch of Tyson, he can survive anything in the world.

’s fans are eagerly waiting for Liger, and when the first look poster was released, they celebrated it like a festival. The teaser of the film was released a few months ago, and it received a great response.

Directed by , Liger is slated to release on 25th August 2022. At the JGM event, while talking about the film, Producer Charmme Kaur had stated, “Our film, which is coming in five languages, is almost ready. I can promise you dhamaka. For sure aag laga denge.”