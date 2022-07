Vijay Deverakonda is already a very desirable man and one of India's biggest heartthrobs – the fantasy of millions of women across the country and more than a few men, too. Well, after this latest Vijay Deverakonda update, the star's sex appeal and popularity is going to be blown out of the water. Vijay Deverakonda has just posed completely in the buff for the latest poster of his upcoming movie, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and co-starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, and my... oh, my... is he looking absolutely drool-worthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Vijay Deverakonda