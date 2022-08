Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to promote his pan-India film Liger across. While the actor is focusing more on the Hindi audience as this is the first Hindi film release along with Bollywood hottie Ananya Panday. While the trailer and the songs have received a massive response among the Hindi audience as well, Vijay predicts if the film will be a massive hit in Bollywood or not, right now it is very difficult to bring the audience to the theatre and the classic example is how even Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed to attract the audience to the theatres. The pandemic changed everything and right now the audience is more comfortable watching films on the OTT platform until it is unique. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda DEBUNKS rumours of his film being a remake of Ravi Teja starrer Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi; says, 'I'll never do...'

Vijay was asked in a press conference if he is confident about Liger will click in the northern belt, to which the handsome hunk admitted that during the promotion they have received a quite well response, having said that he added that these days it is a big challenge to attract the audience. He even added that once the audience will come to the theatres they will be entertained as there is a lot of as a and it is a typical entertainment film. Ananya Panday reached din south to promote the film in spoke in the Telugu language while promoting film and the audience was supremely impressed with her honest effort. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Vijay Deverakonda, Anjali Arora, Tamannaah and other stars whose fashion outings flopped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

Liger features Ramya Krishna in the pivotal role as well, and the audience went gaga over seeing her in the trailer as she has that magnetic effect on the audience. Liger is co-produced by Charmee Kaur and and it will be released on August 25, 2022. Are you excited to watch Liger in the theatres near you? Also Read - South News weekly rewind: Naga Chaitanya on his tattoo with Samantha Ruth Prabhu connection, Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her BREAKUP with Vijay Deverakonda and more