Vijay Deverakonda is on his toes promoting his upcoming film Liger. He shares the screen space with Ananya Panday in this one. Liger is one of the biggest films in recent times. It is a Pan-India film and thus is being considered as Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar. As Vijay and Ananya are promoting the film all over India, they are ruling the headlines too. The handsome hunk recently made it to the news as he spoke about his all-time crush. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda reveals how he approached Karan Johar to make Liger India's first pan-world film [Exclusive Video]

Well, who does not crush on Vijay Deverakonda? His charming looks and macho persona have every girl swooning over him. But who does he admire the most and has a crush on? Sorry Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, it is neither of you two. The actor is going to appear on DID Super Moms to promote the film. It is here that he will make the big revelation. He would say that he has had a big crush on and actress Bhagyashree. Vijay Deverakonda would state that he has watched all their films till date and even now he crushes over them a little. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: When Mike Tyson almost knocked out Vijay Deverakonda, Nikki Tamboli in Catwoman suit and more

Well, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7 had stated that she would now like to date Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, his co-star Ananya Panday too had stated that she has been hitting on him for a long time. However, he has not been paying attention. In a fun video from Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu asks Ananya Panday to stop flirting. He says, "You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this." Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – Who said what on the ongoing cancel culture

Hitting on each other or not, this jodi is a hit in our hearts! Watch them on the Koffee couch this Thursday! ?☕️ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/YHPJY1gqsq — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 27, 2022

Guess, it's not so easy to impress Vijay Deverakonda after all! Watch this space for more update.