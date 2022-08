The next big release in theatres is said to be Liger. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in leading roles. The trailer and the songs have already created the needed hype among the masses and it is expected that Liger will turn out to be a blockbuster all across India. Vijay and Ananya are on their toes touring and promoting Liger in each part of the country. But here's something very special that Vijay's mother did before the big release. Also Read - Ezra Miller controversies: Getting arrested in Hawaii twice to suffering from 'complex mental health issues' — The Flash star hits headlines

Vijay Deverakonda's mom's special gesture

The Arjun Reddy star took to his Twitter account to share a few pictures from the puja held by his mother. In the pictures, one can see and seated on the couch while Vijay's mom carries out the puja along with the priests. In the caption, Vijay wrote about his mother's love and mentioned that she tied them sacred threads for protection. His caption read, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection, So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour."

This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :) So Poooja ?? and sacred Bands for all of us ? Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour ?❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/q6ew2HFzik — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 17, 2022

All about Liger

The film co-produced by releases in the theatres on August 25, 2022. There are high hopes from the film. The recent releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have failed miserably at the box office but Liger is considered to be a hit already. The film also has a special appearanced of Mike Tyson.