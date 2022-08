Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has become a disaster at the box office. It was shot in Hindi and Telugu and was dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It was expected that the film will do wonders at the box office in Telugu, and even do well in Hindi. But, after an average start, Liger failed to show growth at the box office. The reviews and the word of mouth were negative, and further, the movie showed a downward trend at the ticket window. Also Read - Brahmastra: After Liger debacle, Karan Johar being extra careful about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film; wants to hold trials for select audience

Recently, there were reports that South distributor Warangal Srinu has lost Rs. 100 crore in the last one year including the loss he faced after the release of Liger. However, Srinu has denied the reports and he stated that Liger was sabotaged. Also Read - Liger: Spending this whopping amount for Mike Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda couldn't save the film; Puri Jaganaadh to shoulder losses?

While talking to E-Times, Srinu said that he didn’t lose Rs. 100 crore in the last one year, but he has lost lots of money. He stated that when it comes to Liger he has lost 65 percent of the investment. Also Read - RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more Telugu films with highest opening day box office collection 2022; Liger in Top 10

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Srinu further opened up about the boycott culture. He stated that due to the banning of actors and filmmakers, poor families of crew members will get affected; less number of movies will be made which will create issues in many families. He added that the movie industry is going through a bad phase because of the unjustified ban culture which has been dominating. Srinu says that one can thrash the film after watching it but not before its release.

Further talking about the reports revolving around him, Srinu says that he feels someone is trying to malign him. He revealed, “There are camps even within the industry that work against each other.” He says that there was a time he was known as the man with the golden touch and now baseless things are written about him.

Talking about Liger, Srinu said that he liked the film, and according to him the last 7-10 minutes of the film were not up to the mark. He revealed that his friends also have the same opinion.