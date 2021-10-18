Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Shah Rukh Khan - Atlee's Lion? Read deets

After Pathan, has collaborated blockbuster Tamil director Atlee Kumar for a pan-India venture, which is tentatively titled Lion. While the film recently went on the floors in the last month, it boasts the ensemble cast of Nayanthara, , Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and . It is believed that the film will be a revenge action entertainer, where the star will assemble a team of women including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others, who want to take the revenge for their past by robbing something precious, which is untouchable. While we are already expecting it to be a blockbuster, you would be surprised to know that leading lady Nayanthara was not the first choice for the film. Yes, as per the latest reports, Atlee had approached for the role of the female lead but after her rejection, the film went to the Netrikann star. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

There are rumours that AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like and .

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. On the other hand, Samantha recently wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam, which is directed by and also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in pivotal roles.