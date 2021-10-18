Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Shah Rukh Khan - Atlee's Lion? Read deets

After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated blockbuster Tamil director Atlee Kumar for a pan-India venture, which is tentatively titled Lion. While the film recently went on the floors in the last month, it boasts the ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. It is believed that the film will be a revenge action entertainer, where the Chennai Express star will assemble a team of women including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others, who want to take the revenge for their past by robbing something precious, which is untouchable. While we are already expecting it to be a blockbuster, you would be surprised to know that leading lady Nayanthara was not the first choice for the film. Yes, as per the latest reports, Atlee had approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the role of the female lead but after her rejection, the film went to the Netrikann star. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more
There are rumours that AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like Dil Se and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde steps in for the superstar for Atlee's film shoot
Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features John Abraham (playing the lead antagonist) and Deepika Padukone (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bang Bang, War, Anjaana Anjaani helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. On the other hand, Samantha recently wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in pivotal roles. Also Read - REVEALED: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film is all about! Fans predict a Happy New Year kind of disaster
