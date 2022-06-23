'Looking like uncle,' Nivin Pauly gets body-shamed for weight gain while posing with Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham co-star Grace Antony

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly recently had a reunion with his Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham co-star Grace Antony. However, the Padavettu actor got brutally body-shamed by netizens for his visible weight gain.