Love Story: Did Sai Pallavi broke her 'no kissing policy' for Naga Chaitanya starrer? The actress responds

and starrer Love Story has ended the dry spell at the box office for Tollywood after the second wave of COVID-19 as the romantic drama performed phenomenally well in the domestic and international markets. While the audience loved the crackling chemistry of the duo, we saw a blink and miss lip lock between the duo of the lead pair, which grabbed everyone's attention. Since Sai Pallavi has a strict no kissing policy, fans were surprised to see that sequence in the film.

Team #lovestory !! Thank you so much .. you guys have given me memories for a lifetime .. pic.twitter.com/oMbfgwJk0M — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 30, 2021

Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAoT6vCpNY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 24, 2021

Now, the lead actress has finally reacted to it and said it was the skill of the cameraman, who set such an angle that the kissing scene looked real as he didn't do a lip-lock scene with the lead star. "I never do kissing scenes and I am against it. I also made it clear with director Sekhar Kammula that I will not do such scenes. And he never troubled me too. It's magic by the cameraman and I only believe if the character is good, the performance automatically will be up to the mark," said the Preman star.

Love Story marks the second collaboration between the actress (Sai Pallavi) and director Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles.