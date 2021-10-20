Love Story, Doctor and more: South films that brought an end to Box Office’ dry spell post COVID-19’s second wave

Well, as a cine-goer, we are more than happy to know that the theatres will be reopening after the second wave of COVID-19 on October 22 in the Maharashtra state, which contributes majorly to the box office revenue of films. While we expect many Bollywood biggies like , Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim and others to bring back the audience to the cinema halls, recently released big-ticket ventures from Kollywood and Tollywood have already encouraged the makers with their performances at the domestic and international markets and assuring us that fans want to enjoy the cinematic experience. Also Read - Wow! Pooja Hegde delivers fifth consecutive Tollywood hit with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor; is now on a double-hattrick

Love Story

and starrer Love Story, that released in the cinema halls on September 24, is still going strong at the box office and has crossed Rs 60 crore mark at the global market. The film has made profit and will earn the tag of a certified hit.

Doctor

Sivakarthikeyan got his career-best opening with Doctor as it has earned over Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week. The collections in Tamil Nadu have contributed majorly with Rs 41 crore. Talking about the international markets, the film has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Master in USA. Doctor marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka Mohan who was seen in Nani's Tollywood film Gang Leader. The film is jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is currently busy with Thalalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde gave a Dussehra winner in the form of Most Eligible Bachelor that collected Rs 18 crore in just two days at the box office. The film turned out be fifth consecutive Tollywood hit of Pooja Hegde after Aravindha Sametha with Jr NTR, Maharshi with and Gaddalakonda Ganesh with and Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo with .