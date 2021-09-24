and 's recently released film Love Story has become the latest victim to piracy. The movie has been leaked by Tamilrockers within a few hours of its release. The notorious film piracy site has now made several links available to download the movie for free in HD quality. It is also available on Telegram and Movierulz. Also Read - Love Story Box Office: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s film to beat Pawan Kalyan-Nivetha Thomas’ Vakeel Saab in USA?

The Telugu film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The trailer got fans keen on Sai Pallavi's dance moves, for which she is very well known.

The pandemic has already affected the movie business as for a long time theatres remained shut. In some parts of the country, theatres are still shut. And with the films getting leaked online, the producers are finding it difficult to generate business. Films like Malik, Tuck Jagadish, , Varmaa and many more South Indian films have faced the wrath of piracy.

Not only South Indian films, even Bollywood films have been a target of piracy. Many big-budget films including 's Radhe has faced the menace of piracy as they were available for free download online.

Besides Love Story, Chaitanya will also be seen in Bangaraju alongside actor and Thank You with actress Rashii Khanna. The actor will also make his Hindi debut alongside actor in Laal Singh Chadha. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of her Telugu films Virata Parvam with and Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani.