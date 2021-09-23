The trailer of Telugu movie Love Story has eneamoured one and all. Despite the film looking like old wine in a new bottle, the Love Story trailer has won people hearts owing mostly to the glimpse of the scintillating chemistry we've got to see between lead pair Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, coupled with smouldering dance moves as an onscreen couple. In fact, given the sneak peek of what we've got to see between Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, their fans and Tollywood movie buffs in general are eager to know more about how the two actors nailed their scenes together as also about how they managed to burn the dance floor, especially since the latter is not known as much for his flexible feet as the former. Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

Speaking about her Love Story costar, how much she enjoyed working with him and how he went the extra mile to get the dance sequences right, Sai Pallavi told a web portal that Naga Chaitanya is a sweetheart who complimented her completely in the romantic movie and has done a superb job himself. Also Read - Sai Pallavi REFUSES to play Chiranjeevi's sister in Bhola Shankar; Mega Star reacts on Love Story actress' decision

Highlighting his performance, she added that he's delivered a sensible act will win people's hearts. Coming to his dance moves that have taken most by surprise, the actress concluded that though he's done a good job, it's not right to compare them as they're good in different aspects, elaborating how it wouldn't be fair to point out that she doesn't fight well on screen just because Chay is better in fight scenes. In the same vein, dance is her forte, but Naga Chaitanya has also done justice in that department. Also Read - Aamir Khan joins Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's fan clubs after watching Love Story trailer; calls Chay 'the best person ever', lauds Sai's dancing skills

Love Story is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. It's set to release in theaters tomorrow, 24th September.