The stupendous success of and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has underscored the potential for Tollywood releases in non-Telugu markets. Almost two weeks into its release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi - the film continues to bring in the crowds to the theatres. Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Tollywood's stylish star, as Allu Arjun is known, surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market. The film is now ready to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 7.

Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to announce that Pushpa: The Rise, which was 2021's top-grossing film, will be streaming on the OTT platform. "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada," read the tweet. The announcement comes at a time when state governments are flagging off night curfews and either shutting down cinema theatres and multiplexes, and insisting on 50 per cent occupancy.

With the producers of the other much-anticipated movies - RRR, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak - announcing the postponement of their release because of the Covid-19 surge, Pushpa has continued with its winning run, its box-office earnings going up steadily. The net earnings of the film's Hindi version have touched Rs 65 crore since its release on December 17. Worldwide, according to film trade analysts, it has raked in more than Rs 300 crore.

Written and directed by Telugu director , the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.