Lucifer: Vidya Balan comes on-board Chiranjeevi's film? Here's what we know

Though Vidya Balan is extremely popular in Bollywood, she is not new to Tollywood. She has appeared with well-known South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in NTR biopics in 2019. She appeared in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. And now it seems, once again, opportunity to spread her magic in Telugu Cinema has come knocking Vidya Balan's door. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Vidya Balan is being considered to be a part of a big-budget film with Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film in picture is Lucifer.

It is being reported that the makers are keen on getting Vidya Balan on-board to be a part of this project. There are several reports suggesting that Vidya is being considered to play Chiranjeevi's sister in this political thriller. Earlier, names of stars like Nayanatara, Radhika, Genelia were making the rounds of the internet for this role, however, now it is being reported that Mohan Raja is very eager to get Vidya Balan to play the pivotal role in the film. If this piece of news is true and if at all Vidya Balan gives a positive nod to this film, it will be for the first time that she would be sharing the screen space with legendary Chiranjeevi. Two talented actors coming together for a film can only mean a blockbuster!

Meanwhile, the trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Sherni recently made its way to the internet. Vidya Balan as usual impressed one and all with her acting chops. The film is going to have an OTT release as it will premiere on Amazon Prime. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is currently said to be busy with his upcoming film Acharya. It is helmed by Koratala Siva.