MAA president and actor Vishnu Manchu LASHES out at YouTube channels for spreading derogatory rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life

The Family Man 2 star, recently filled legal cases against a couple of YouTube channels for promoting content, which allegedly defamed her. The actress claimed that she became a trolling subject after many content creators made created derogatory rumours on her personal life post her divorce with . Now actor and Movie Artistes Association president, has lashed out on these YouTube for peddling false rumours and said that a strict action will be taken against them. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

"Speculating on personal matters, creating rumours, and defaming the actors is not cool. There is no objection if the facts are told or any kind of healthy content-making is done. But, it has come to our notice that there are several channels, who are considering the actors as their soft targets to achieve their page views," said Vishnu. He added, "Such content providers have to face legal issues in the future. This is an action that I would take as part of our agenda on behalf of MAA." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had spent THIS mind-boggling amount on their royal fairy tale wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on social media. The official statement of the Shaakuntalam actress reads, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife and pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam, which is directed by and also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arha in pivotal roles.