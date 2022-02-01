Maanaadu star Silambarasan and Bhoomi actress Nidhhi Agerwal to announce their wedding? HOT SCOOP

It looks shaadi season in the film industry is going to go on for a while. Recently, tied the knot with her Dubai-based beau. Now, whispers are being heard that a big-fat Indian wedding is soon going to take place in the South film industry. For a long time now it is being rumoured that Maanaadu star and actress are a couple. In fact, some reports also claim that they have been living together and now it seems the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay's Master, Suriya's Jai Bhim and 7 more Tamil movies of 2021 with highest TRPs during TV premieres – view full list

A report in tollywood.net states that Simbu and Niddhi are soon going to announce their wedding date. However, there has been no confirmation over this from either of the parties. Rumours state that they are planning to settle in matrimony this year itself. However, a source informed Pinkvilla that there is no truth to these stories. Simbu and Nidhhi's fans though have got super excited for the wedding already. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer, Rocket Boys trailer intrigues audience and more

On the work front, Silambarasan is reportedly uniting again with SJ Suryah for the remake of the film Driving License. Simbu and SJ Suryah had collaborated for Maanaadu and they turned out to be a superhit duo. Prithiviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu were a part of Malayalam movie Driving License which is now reportedly being made in Tamil with Simbu in the lead. Also Read - Master, Annaatthe, Doctor – check out the HIGHEST GROSSING Tamil movies of 2021 starring Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan and others

Niddhi Agerwal next has Hari Hara Veera Maala in which she will be sharing the screen space with superstar . She had made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff.