Sivakarthikeyan, who's currently riding high on the success of Don, his latest Tamil film release, has not taken any time off to bask in its glory. Rather he has dived straight back into work, more specifically his next Tamil movie, SK20 aka Prince, a major chunk of which was already completed before Don's release. Now, even as we speak about Prince, Sivakarthikeyan is wasting no time in juggling his next after that, titled Maaveeran. In fact, the star already shot for the first look announcement video. Check it out below: Also Read - Uorfi Javed gets TROLLED for dancing in a bralette made of wire; netizens call her, 'Mosquito Coil Ki Brand Ambassador'

Maaveeran first look announcement video

Sivakarthikeyan playing a superhero again after Hero

Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, wrote: “Happy to share the annoucement video of my next film with @madonneashwin and @ShanthiTalkies @iamarunviswa @bharathsankar12 @vidhu_ayyanna @philoedit @Kumar_gangappan @sivadigitalartFrom the Maaveeran first look announcement video, it looks like the actor is again playing a superhero – the second time he'd be doing so after Hero. What's more, his fans are going gaga over the video, with some already declaring it a “milestone” and “pakkaaaa masssss” among other accolades. Check out the best tweets below: Also Read - Here’s why Sushmita Sen kept her relationship with Lalit Modi a secret amid his announcement?

Look like this movie will become a milestone in SK’s career.. — Siva (@Siva21469844) July 15, 2022

Sema na ..congrats?????? — Abi (@Abi51240887) July 15, 2022

Thalaivaaaaa ??? — Priyadarshinisaravanalingam (@kuttyma_skfan) July 15, 2022

Pathutu vandhe ??? — GuJJu GirL ✨ (@Bharti_SK17) July 15, 2022

Kollywood prince ❤️❤️?❣️❣️??? — R.Subash (@RSubash82226381) July 15, 2022

Vera level eh — AKASH .R (@smashakash28) July 15, 2022

Fire Na ✨?????❤❤❤ — Santhosh Suresh 7 (@Santhosh7Suresh) July 15, 2022

Thalaivaa inta time Action therikapoguthu?? — ꪖꪗꪖꪶꪖꪖꪀ?ડꪊ?ꪗꪖ (@Siva_Rasikandaa) July 15, 2022

Pakkaaaa masssss naaa ?????????? — Raji Sk Blood (@raji_skblood) July 15, 2022

About Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran

has been roped in as the female lead of Maaveeran opposite Sivakarthikeyan while Madonne Ashwin is the writer and Director of the film. Also Read - Banni Chow Home Delivery: Ulka Gupta's Banni was REJECTED by these 6 beauties from the TV world – Find out