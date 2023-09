Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is credited for making some of the films in the history of Indian cinema, took to his social media account on Tuesday to announce his first production venture. Taking to Twitter (now X), the RRR director unveiled the teaser of the film Made In India. The film will be about the birth and rise of Indian Cinema through the ages and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar. Also Read - Milind Soman gets 'cancelled' for reminiscing his RSS days — view tweets

SS Rajamouli announces first production venture Made In India

Taking to X, SS Rajamouli penned a note about how the story of his maiden production venture Made In India moved him emotionally. The filmmaker announced the movie with a 46 seconds-long teaser and revealed that he will not be directing the film.

Announcing the film, Rajamouli wrote, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…" Watch:

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

About Made In India

According to a report in Deadline, SS Rajamouli is looking forward to bringing the story of ‘the birth and rise of Indian cinema’ onto the big screen. Just like every Rajamouli film, Made In India too will be a “magnum opus on a huge scale and canvas”. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya.

Who is the Father of Indian Cinema?

The history of Indian cinema dates back to 1913, when filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first-ever full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra. The filmmaker was one of the most prominent screenwriters and directors in the history of Indian cinema and went on to make 27 short films and over 90 full-length movies. He came to be known as the ‘Father of Indian cinema’ for his contribution to the industry.