Madras High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay for THIS reason

The megastar of Kollywood, who is one of the highest paid actors of the entertainment industry, has been reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh by Madras High Court for not paying an paying taxes of his Rolls Royce car, which he imported from London. Apparently, the actor had sought for an exemption for luxury SUV, however this plea was dismissed by the court.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Beast. Talking about the film, it also features and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (known for helming Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and 's Doctor) and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It marks the Kollywood debut of the actress.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film will be composed by and the makers are targeting to release the project during the festive weekend of Pongal in 2022.

On the other hand, Nelson is waiting for the release of his venture Doctor, which stars in the lead role. It marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka Mohan, who was seen in Nani's Tollywood film Gang Leader. Talking about the film, director Nelson Dilipkumar earlier said, “It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too.”