Maestro: It's a wrap for Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia's Andhadhun Telugu remake – deets inside

Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi and Sreshth Movies' (Nithiin home production banner) Maestro has completed all its shooting schedules, and now, it's officially a wrap for the movie. Nithiin's milestone 30th film, Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, has officially wrapped up all its portion on floors and the team has called it a day for the shooting segments. Post-production work of the official remake of and Director 's Andhadhun will now begin in earnest in order for the movie to meet its release date of 1th August, with the team and also the rest of the Telugu film industry hoping that the cinema halls would be again back and running to full capacity by then.

The final shooting schedule of Maestro commenced a few days ago in Hyderabad and it was the first star-driven movie to go back on floors post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing sophomore lockdown. The team finished whatever remaining scenes involving Nithiin and (who reprises Tabu's role from the original) were pending, which are touted to form the most crucial sequences of the film. Post-production work is now said to be underway in full steam.

Nabha Natesh, who's reprising 's role from the original, has been paired opposite Nithiin in the dark crime comedy. The film's first look poster and teaser were released on Nithiin's birthday and the response was massive. Mahati Swara Sagar, who gave chartbuster music for the actor's earlier hit, Bheeshma, which had released last year prior to the first lockdown, is working for the second time on a Nithiin movie. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under their Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The cinematography is being handled by J. Yuvraj.