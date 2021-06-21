Maestro: It's a wrap for Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia's Andhadhun Telugu remake – deets inside

The final shooting schedule of Maestro, with Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia, commenced a few days ago in Hyderabad and it was the first star-driven movie to go back on floors post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing sophomore lockdown