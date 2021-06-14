Maestro: Nithiin's official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun becomes the first Telugu movie to achieve THIS feat

Nithiin's milestone 30th film, Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, has entered its last leg of shooting. The final shooting schedule of the official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana and Director Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun has commenced today in Hyderabad, which automatically made it the first Telugu movie to reopen a door the entire industry was waiting for.