Maestro: Nithiin's official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun becomes the first Telugu movie to achieve THIS feat

Nithiin's milestone 30th film, Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, has entered its last leg of shooting. The final shooting schedule of Maestro, the official remake of and Director 's Andhadhun has commenced today in Hyderabad and it is the first star-driven movie to resume its shoot, post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. Currently, the team is canning scenes involving Nithiin and ; the latter is reprising Tabu's role from the original.

As per the unit, these are going to be most crucial sequences of the film. With this schedule, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up. Nabha Natesh, who's reprising 's role from the original has been paired opposite Nithiin in the dark crime comedy. The film's first look poster and teaser were released on Nithiin's birthday and the response was massive.

Mahati Swara Sagar, who gave chartbuster music for the actor's earlier hit, Bheeshma, which had released last year prior to the first lockdown, is working for the second time on a Nithiin movie. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under their Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The cinematography is being handled by J. Yuvraj. We wonder if this move by the makers cast and crew of Maestro would encourage other Telugu movies to resume their shooting schedules now that lockdown rules have been somewhat relaxed. Well, with so many biggies lying in wait, it might just happen sooner rather than later. Let's wait and watch.