Veteran Telugu cinema choreographer Shiva Shankar drew his last breath this past Sunday, 27th November, in Hyderabad, where he was admitted in the intensive care unit at a hospital after developing COVID-19-related complications. Sadly, Shiva Shankar, who had bagged a National Award for his dance choreography on the song, Dheera Dheera, in the blockbuster Telugu movie, Magadheera, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, couldn't survive and passed away after his tests returned positive for the dreaded coronavirus. He was fondly known as Shiva Shankar Master in Telugu film industry circles. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash's KGF 2 in trouble due to Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun regretting Pushpa's release date and more
Several reputed names who've worked in Tollywood, including, SS Rajamouli, Sonu Sood, Prabhu Dheva, Khushbu Sundar, took to Twitter to mourn Shiva Shankar's loss. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more: 9 GUSH-WORTHY moments from Big-fat celeb weddings that made us go aww [PICS]
RIP, Shiva Shankar Master. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan and these beauties were replaced in films at the last moment?
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.