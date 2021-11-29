Veteran Telugu cinema choreographer Shiva Shankar drew his last breath this past Sunday, 27th November, in Hyderabad, where he was admitted in the intensive care unit at a hospital after developing COVID-19-related complications. Sadly, Shiva Shankar, who had bagged a National Award for his dance choreography on the song, Dheera Dheera, in the blockbuster Telugu movie, Magadheera, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, couldn't survive and passed away after his tests returned positive for the dreaded coronavirus. He was fondly known as Shiva Shankar Master in Telugu film industry circles. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash's KGF 2 in trouble due to Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun regretting Pushpa's release date and more

Several reputed names who've worked in Tollywood, including, SS Rajamouli, Sonu Sood, Prabhu Dheva, Khushbu Sundar, took to Twitter to mourn Shiva Shankar's loss. Check out their tweets below:

Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir ? pic.twitter.com/YIIIEtcpvK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji pic.twitter.com/OZj9zXe5qJ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) November 29, 2021

We have lost a great talent today. Choreographer #Shivshankar master. Have done dozens of songs with him. I use to specifically ask for him to Choreograph songs which had masti, romance and dance. You will be missed Master ji. #OmShanti #RIP ??? pic.twitter.com/mxGJ8eBUqF — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 28, 2021

RIP, Shiva Shankar Master.