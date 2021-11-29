Magadheera choreographer Shiva Shankar dies from COVID-19 complications; S.S. Rajamouli, Sonu Sood, Prabhu Dheva and others mourn his loss – view tweets

Shiva Shankar, who had bagged a National Award for his dance choreography on the song, Dheera Dheera, in the blockbuster Telugu movie, Magadheera, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, couldn't survive and passed away after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus