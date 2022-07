Hansika Motwani's 50th movie Maha has come out today. The movie is a crime thriller around the topic of child abuse. In Maha, Tamil actor Simbu has also done a cameo. As we know, Hansika Motwani and Simbu were in a very serious relationship for a long time. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with BollywoodLife, Hansika Motwani said, "This is my first female-centric movie. I am playing a mom onscreen for the first time. It is also my first thriller. In two decades, I am doing a movie with so many firsts. It has come out today." The film is directed by UR Jameel. Also Read - Shamshera movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's intensity, Sanjay Dutt's devilry combine to deliver a pleasant throwback to 60s-70s dacoity revenge sagas

Hansika and Simbu are good friends, and dated for some time. She tells us, "He is a friend. Simbu will always be a dear friend. I just had to make a call and he agreed to be a part of the film. This is our second film together. The song is a hit. People are loving the visuals. It is great to share screen space yet again." Whenever exes come together onscreen there is a lot of noise around it. For example, we can see in the case of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Hansika says, "We both are mature professionals. We can pull off great chemistry onscreen. The song is a hit as people have loved the visuals. We are two mature professionals in that way."



Talking about her journey from a child artiste to an actress, Hansika Motwani said, "It has been a warm and welcoming journey. Touch wood. It is amazing because I met great people on the way. This is incomplete without the people who supported me." The actress is also the lead in the Hindi remake of the K-Drama I Am Not A Robot. It will air on Disney + Hotstar.