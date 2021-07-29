Maha Samudram MOTION POSTER: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel's FIRST LOOKS have got us super-excited for this Telugu crime thriller

The first look posters of Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Garuda Ram in Maha Samudram are out via an exciting motion poster video, complete with a kickass background score, that promises a high-stakes crime film from director Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame