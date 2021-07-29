Maha Samudram MOTION POSTER: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel's FIRST LOOKS have got us super-excited for this Telugu crime thriller

Maha Samudram is one of the most awaited films of this year. Promising actors- Sharwanand, Siddharth, talented director Ajay Bhupathi and established production house AK Entertainments are working together as a team for this biggest action extravaganza. Every character in the film has its own importance and character revealing posters of all the artists evidenced the same. The first look posters of Sharwanand, Siddharth, , Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, and Garuda Ram got outstanding response from all the corners. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan looks 10 years younger in latest photoshoot; his boyish charm will make you swoon - view pic inside

The film has wrapped up its shoot recently and post-production works are underway. Maha Samudram is getting ready for its theatrical release. In the meantime, there will be many more exciting updates rolling soon. A character-revealing motion poster released by the team shows the intense characters of all the prominent cast. "Be ready to witness their intense and stunning characterisations. Kick starting Maha Samudram promotions- emotions. Exciting updates rolling soon," announced the makers.

Ferocious looks of Sharwanand and Siddharth can be seen in last two posters and both are simply outstanding. While Sid can be seen holding a gun, Sharwa walks fiercely. Chaitan Bharadwaj gives great elevations to the lead characters with his terrific background score. The theme music indeed indicates that both are gearing up for a big war. Watch the Maha Samudram motion poster below:

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the film. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. The makers will be coming up with back-to-back exciting updates in coming days, as they opt for aggressive promotions.