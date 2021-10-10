Maha Samudram trailer: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari’s gangster film looks like a blood-soaked ride of conflicting ideals

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama set against gangland backdrop, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls Maha Samudram under the AK Entertainments banner. Besides Sharwanand, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, the Telugu movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Garuda Ram.