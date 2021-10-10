Versatile actors Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer intense love and action drama Maha Samudram is all set for grand release worldwide on October 14th for Dussehra. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, promotions are in full swing for the film which is already carrying amazing buzz. Maha Samudram’s theatrical trailer set bar high on the film. The makers come up with Maha Samudram Release Trailer to take the expectations to next level. The Release Trailer discloses much more about the film. Going by the video, Sharwanand and Siddharth are very close friends who because of some wrong decisions or misunderstandings turn foes. The beginning itself is a bang on, as Sharwa meets with an accident and the dialogue in the background is thought-provoking one. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

Watch the Maha Samudram below:

Siddharth makes his entry in style and introduces himself as SI Vijay. Aditi Rao Hydari wins brownie points in the role that has many shades. Anu Emmanuel looks pretty. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and KGF Ramchandra Raju played their parts efficiently. It's a completely different role for all these major actors. Raj Thota's cinematography, Chaitan Bharadwaj's background score are the big assets, other than dialogues and taking by Ajay Bhupathi and production values of AK Entertainments.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama set against gangland backdrop, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls Maha Samudram under the AK Entertainments banner. Besides Sharwanand, Siddharth and , the Telugu movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, and Garuda Ram. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. The makers will be coming up with back-to-back exciting updates in coming days, as they opt for aggressive promotions.