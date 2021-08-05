Maha Smaudram song Hey Rambha: 1st track of the Sharwanand-Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is a foot-tapping tribute to yesteryear actress Rambha

Maha Samudram is one of the most awaited films of this year. Promising actors- Sharwanand, Siddharth, talented director Ajay Bhupathi and established production house AK Entertainments are working together as a team for this biggest action extravaganza. Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed songs for Maha Samudramm and the makers have kick-started the musical promotions with the promo of the first single, Hey Rambha. A tribute to evergreen actress Rambha, it is a groovy number where we can see photos and cut-outs of the starlet. The promo promises that Hey Rambha is going to be the mass number of the year. Watch it below: Also Read - Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

The makers took the actress's permission before filming the song in a lavish set in Vizag. The full song will be released on 6th August. The film has wrapped up its shoot recently and post-production works are underway. Maha Samudram is getting ready for its theatrical release. There will be many more exciting updates rolling soon.

Earlier, a character-revealing motion poster released by the team showed the intense characters of all the prominent cast. "Be ready to witness their intense and stunning characterisations. Kick starting Maha Samudram promotions- emotions. Exciting updates rolling soon," announced the makers. Take a look here...

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Maha Samudram stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, , Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, and Garuda Ram among others. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.