Maha Smaudram song Hey Rambha: 1st track of the Sharwanand-Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is a foot-tapping tribute to yesteryear actress Rambha

Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed songs for Maha Samudramm and the makers have kick-started the musical promotions with the first single, Hey Rambha. A tribute to evergreen actress Rambha, it is a groovy number where we can see photos and cut-outs of the starlet.