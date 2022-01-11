, who has been a part of many successful films down South, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She shared a note which read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested.” Also Read - Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to ICU – Read Deets

The actress further in her note urged people to get the vaccination. She wrote, “If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! , Keerthy Suresh." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut called 'gadhi' for taking the pastry near her mouth and putting it back; netizens say, 'Covid fela rahi hai'

In the past few weeks, many celebs from down South like , , , , , and others were tested positive for Covid-19. Even many Bollywood celebs like , , , , , Sussanne Khan, and others were tested positive for the virus recently. Also Read - Swara Bhasker tests positive for Covid-19, netizens say 'Daal do Modi pe blame'

On the work front, Keerthy had a good 2021. She was seen in three films last year, Rang De (Telugu), Annaatthe (Tamil), and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam). The actress has many interesting films lined up like Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu), Saani Kaayidham (Tamil), Bhola Shankar (Telugu), Vaashi (Malayalam), and Dasara (Telugu). Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars Mahesh Babu, is slated to release on 1st April 2022.